BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Demands Accountability On Bengaluru's Rs 5,500 Crore Road Expenditure

Tejasvi Surya, BJP MP, urged for a comprehensive report on the Rs 5,500 crore spent on Bengaluru's roadworks and potholes, questioning the lack of visible improvements. He also criticized delays in metro projects and requested rapid progress on the Orange and Red Line Metros to enhance city connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 22:35 IST
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Demands Accountability On Bengaluru's Rs 5,500 Crore Road Expenditure
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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BJP MP Tejasvi Surya demanded a detailed report on Bengaluru's road infrastructure spending from Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, questioning the outcome of the Rs 5,500 crore expenditure given the city's deteriorating roads.

Surya highlighted the inconsistency between the amount spent and the current condition of roads, voicing skepticism on future allocations. He emphasized the need for transparency before an additional Rs 8,000 crore is dedicated to roadwork.

Furthermore, he criticized the prolonged delay in the Orange Line Metro project, urging swift action to expedite metro expansion, including the Red Line Metro, crucial for city-wide transport connectivity.

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