BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Demands Accountability On Bengaluru's Rs 5,500 Crore Road Expenditure

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya demanded a detailed report on Bengaluru's road infrastructure spending from Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, questioning the outcome of the Rs 5,500 crore expenditure given the city's deteriorating roads.

Surya highlighted the inconsistency between the amount spent and the current condition of roads, voicing skepticism on future allocations. He emphasized the need for transparency before an additional Rs 8,000 crore is dedicated to roadwork.

Furthermore, he criticized the prolonged delay in the Orange Line Metro project, urging swift action to expedite metro expansion, including the Red Line Metro, crucial for city-wide transport connectivity.