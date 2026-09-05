Thrilling Upsets & Highlights: The Seventh Day of U.S. Open

In a surprising turn of events at the U.S. Open, American 10th seed Amanda Anisimova was ousted by Austria's Anastasia Potapova. The third round match concluded with a 6-2, 7-5 result favoring Potapova, marking a significant upset on the tennis circuit.

Elsewhere, the highlight matches featured players like Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina, who faced tricky opponents. The games were a mix of thrilling rallies and nail-biting conclusions, keeping tennis enthusiasts on the edge of their seats.

During Sabalenka's match, an unusual incident occurred as she complained about a cannabis smell disrupting play. This anomaly added to the day's memorable events, along with the return of the Williams sisters, bringing their own festive vibe to the tournament despite their first-round exit.