Epic Showdown: Springboks Overpower All Blacks in Thrilling Test Match

South Africa won a gripping third test match against New Zealand, taking the lead in the four-test series. In a fiercely contested game, both teams scored four tries each, but the Springboks came out victorious, demonstrating formidable forward power. The series will conclude in Baltimore next Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 23:31 IST
Epic Showdown: Springboks Overpower All Blacks in Thrilling Test Match
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On Saturday, South Africa emerged victorious against New Zealand in an exhilarating third test, claiming a 29-24 win. This victory puts the Springboks ahead 2-1 in what's been termed "Rugby's Greatest Rivalry." Both teams displayed their prowess before a crowd of 87,976 at Soccer City.

The game saw South Africa's Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, and Malcolm Marx alongside a penalty try make crucial contributions. New Zealand's efforts, led by Ardie Savea's two tries, fell just short. The final showdown is slated for Baltimore next Saturday.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus described the match as a fierce contest, while New Zealand's Dave Rennie acknowledged the need for better discipline. Savea's injury was a major setback for the All Blacks as they look to rebound in the final match.

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