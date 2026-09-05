Kerala Gears Up for Phase Two of 'Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt'

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala announces the success of ‘Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt’ and plans for a second phase focusing on grassroots awareness. The initiative, supported by the public, aims to eradicate drug trafficking with an outreach program involving local governance bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 22:45 IST
Kerala Gears Up for Phase Two of 'Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt'
Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday commended the success of 'Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt' and signaled the state's preparedness to advance into the intensive anti-drug campaign's second phase. With substantial public backing, the initiative will now pivot towards grassroots awareness and community participation.

The state government is set to launch a comprehensive outreach effort later this month, engaging all local governance tiers to foster a drug-free Kerala. Speaking in Kozhikode, Chennithala declared the operation a significant triumph, emphasizing plans to involve panchayats and local bodies in a door-to-door campaign to highlight the risks of drug use.

Starting from September 28, a statewide awareness initiative will be conducted by Kerala's three-tier local bodies, Chennithala announced. Back in June, in a post on X, Chennithala detailed the operation's collaboration with Health and Excise Departments to root out drug trafficking. He stressed the need for public prayers and support to dismantle the drug mafia.

This anti-narcotics drive kicks off amid escalating concerns over the rising drug-related cases in Kerala. National Crime Records Bureau data indicated that Kerala led the nation in NDPS cases in 2023, with 30,697 instances reported. Ahead of the launch, Kerala Police sought communal involvement in the campaign.

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