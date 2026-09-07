Delhi Building Collapse Sparks Safety Concerns for Student Accommodations

The collapse of a building in Satya Niketan, Delhi, has claimed six lives and triggered widespread concerns about the safety of student accommodations. Rescue teams continue to clear the debris, searching for any individuals who may still be trapped.

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh has demanded an investigation into the construction and occupancy of the building, emphasizing the urgent need for accountability. 'Who built this structure, and why were students living there?' Ghosh asked. 'These questions must be answered in a thorough investigation.'

The incident has also prompted political reactions, with Congress leader Kumari Selja criticizing the BJP government over ensuring student safety in capital hostels. She highlighted the inadequacies in enforcing construction and fire safety norms, pointing out students' vulnerability and the responsibilities of authorities.