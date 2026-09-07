Urgent Demolition Ordered in Satya Niketan Amid Safety Concerns

Following a tragic building collapse in Satya Niketan, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued an urgent order for the demolition of a building on property number 13 in the same area. The structure is deemed to be in a 'ruinous/dangerous condition' and presents a significant risk to both its occupants and the surrounding community.

The MCD directive, issued by the Executive Engineer (Building)-I of the South Zone, invokes Section 348 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, along with Section 491, to enforce the demolition. The property owner has been given a three-day timeframe to comply, failing which the MCD will proceed with demolition and recover associated costs as arrears of tax.

Rescue operations involving the National Disaster Response Force, Fire Service, and Delhi Police are actively underway, utilizing NDRF sniffer dogs to meticulously search for any survivors. Meanwhile, AAP leader Sanjeev Jha criticized both the Delhi government and the MCD for repeated failures to enforce building safety measures, highlighting a pattern of negligence that has led to this latest tragedy.