Tragic Drownings Highlight Rising Water Safety Concerns

A Class 10 student drowned in Tripura's Jagannath Dighi pond, raising alarms about water safety. Similar incidents have occurred across India, emphasizing the need for better safety measures. As investigations continue, communities mourn their losses and call for action to prevent future tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 09:52 IST
Tragic Drownings Highlight Rising Water Safety Concerns
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a Class 10 student, Debjit De, drowned while bathing in Jagannath Dighi, a well-known pond in Udaipur, Tripura, on Sunday afternoon. The local police reported that Debjit had been accompanied by five classmates and took a dip around 3 PM.

Shortly after entering the water, he mysteriously disappeared beneath the surface. Emergency services, including the administration and fire department, were quickly mobilized, launching an extensive search operation. After significant efforts, Debjit's body was found and subsequently declared dead at the Gomati District Hospital. Authorities have started an investigation to determine how the incident unfolded.

This tragedy has left the town of Udaipur reeling, with Debjit's family and schoolmates in deep sorrow. The incident is not isolated; similar cases have been reported across India, such as a college student drowning in the Chenab River of Jammu and Kashmir, and two teenagers in Himachal Pradesh's Pabbar River. Each disaster highlights the pressing need for enhanced water safety measures.

TRENDING

1
Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Global
2
Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
3
Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
4
Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Behind Stronger Current Accounts: How Trade and Capital Controls Can Reshape Economic Stability

Can AI Close the Productivity Gap? IMF Study Reveals What Developing Economies Need Most

Geopolitical Shocks Are Reshaping Cross-Border Investment, With Developing Economies Hit Harder

Can Digital Payments Make African Banks More Resilient? Nigeria Offers a Cautious Yes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026