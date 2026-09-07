Tragic Drownings Highlight Rising Water Safety Concerns

In a tragic incident, a Class 10 student, Debjit De, drowned while bathing in Jagannath Dighi, a well-known pond in Udaipur, Tripura, on Sunday afternoon. The local police reported that Debjit had been accompanied by five classmates and took a dip around 3 PM.

Shortly after entering the water, he mysteriously disappeared beneath the surface. Emergency services, including the administration and fire department, were quickly mobilized, launching an extensive search operation. After significant efforts, Debjit's body was found and subsequently declared dead at the Gomati District Hospital. Authorities have started an investigation to determine how the incident unfolded.

This tragedy has left the town of Udaipur reeling, with Debjit's family and schoolmates in deep sorrow. The incident is not isolated; similar cases have been reported across India, such as a college student drowning in the Chenab River of Jammu and Kashmir, and two teenagers in Himachal Pradesh's Pabbar River. Each disaster highlights the pressing need for enhanced water safety measures.