Congress Criticizes BJP Over Uttarakhand Issues Amid Rising Tensions

In a scathing critique, Congress leader Kumari Selja has accused the BJP government in Uttarakhand of losing its grip on key issues including rising crime rates, mass migration, and examination paper leaks. Speaking to news agency ANI, Selja claimed that public dissatisfaction, especially among young people, is growing against the ruling party.

Selja's comments come as the Uttarakhand Congress prepares for a protest outside Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's residence in response to the Haldwani 'purification' controversy. On Sunday, Selja visited Parade Ground in Dehradun to oversee protest preparations and engage with senior party leaders.

The Congress seeks action against those allegedly involved in the 'purification ritual' at Haldwani's Ramlila Ground and demands the withdrawal of the FIR against Rahul Gandhi. The FIR, accused of targeting Gandhi's comments on the 'shuddhikaran yajna,' was filed under provisions of the SC/ST Act. While addressing the media, Selja emphasized the Congress's commitment to resisting what she termed as BJP's 'divisive tactics.'