Congress Criticizes BJP Over Uttarakhand Issues Amid Rising Tensions

Congress leader Kumari Selja criticized the BJP government in Uttarakhand, accusing it of faltering on issues like crime, migration, and exam paper leaks. Ahead of a Congress protest, Selja cited growing public support, particularly from youth, against BJP's alleged divisive politics and their impact on social unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 09:56 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 09:56 IST
Congress Criticizes BJP Over Uttarakhand Issues Amid Rising Tensions
AICC Uttarakhand in-charge Kumari Selja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Congress leader Kumari Selja has accused the BJP government in Uttarakhand of losing its grip on key issues including rising crime rates, mass migration, and examination paper leaks. Speaking to news agency ANI, Selja claimed that public dissatisfaction, especially among young people, is growing against the ruling party.

Selja's comments come as the Uttarakhand Congress prepares for a protest outside Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's residence in response to the Haldwani 'purification' controversy. On Sunday, Selja visited Parade Ground in Dehradun to oversee protest preparations and engage with senior party leaders.

The Congress seeks action against those allegedly involved in the 'purification ritual' at Haldwani's Ramlila Ground and demands the withdrawal of the FIR against Rahul Gandhi. The FIR, accused of targeting Gandhi's comments on the 'shuddhikaran yajna,' was filed under provisions of the SC/ST Act. While addressing the media, Selja emphasized the Congress's commitment to resisting what she termed as BJP's 'divisive tactics.'

TRENDING

1
Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Global
2
Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
3
Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
4
Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Behind Stronger Current Accounts: How Trade and Capital Controls Can Reshape Economic Stability

Can AI Close the Productivity Gap? IMF Study Reveals What Developing Economies Need Most

Geopolitical Shocks Are Reshaping Cross-Border Investment, With Developing Economies Hit Harder

Can Digital Payments Make African Banks More Resilient? Nigeria Offers a Cautious Yes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026