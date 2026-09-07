Global Markets React to Geopolitical Tensions and Central Bank Moves

Global financial markets are responding to increased geopolitical tensions and economic forecasts. On Monday, Asian tech stocks surged as investors viewed the robust U.S. jobs report as beneficial for global growth, despite implications for rising interest rates.

Simultaneously, oil prices soared following U.S.-Iran hostilities, with Brent crude climbing 1.1% to $97.37 a barrel. This is a result of military actions in the Gulf, with Tehran planning a restricted zone outside the Strait of Hormuz, potentially escalating disruptions in global oil supplies.

European markets are braced for potential hikes by central banks, with the ECB expected to increase rates. Similarly, the Asian markets are watching closely as the Bank of Japan is projected to raise rates amid positive tech sector performance.