Global Markets Rise Amid Central Bank Moves and Geopolitical Tensions

Asian technology stocks saw a rally as global markets reacted positively to the robust U.S. jobs report, signaling potential economic growth worldwide. However, this comes amid increased likelihood of interest rate hikes, adding uncertainty to the financial landscape.

Oil prices edged higher following renewed geopolitical tensions in the Gulf, where U.S. and Iranian forces clashed, affecting key shipping routes. This development has implications for global energy markets, particularly impacting diesel prices, which have significant consequences for transport and manufacturing sectors.

Central banks are on the move, with the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan expected to raise rates in response to inflationary pressures. This monetary policy shift is closely monitored by investors, who remain wary of its impact on equity valuations and currency values, as well as broader economic stability.