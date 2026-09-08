Historic India-China Military Talks at Eastern Border

India and China have conducted their inaugural Corps Commander-level meeting in the eastern sector near the Wacha-Damai border in Arunachal Pradesh. This significant dialogue marks a new phase in bilateral efforts to maintain peace along the Line of Actual Control, following foundational agreements and high-level visits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 18:07 IST
Historic India-China Military Talks at Eastern Border
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/YouTube/MEA). Image Credit: ANI

In a historic first, India and China have convened a Corps Commander-level meeting at the eastern border point of Wacha-Damai in Arunachal Pradesh. This significant dialogue marks a crucial step in ongoing bilateral efforts to maintain peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, the two-day meeting occurred on September 6 on the Indian side and September 7 on the Chinese side. The high-level military dialogue stems from foundational agreements reached by both nations' Special Representatives in August 2025 and August 2026, alongside Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) meetings held in Beijing and New Delhi. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted, 'India-China ties are gradually moving in a positive direction.'

This diplomatic move is further underscored by recent high-level engagements, including a visit to China by India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, where joint measures for ensuring peace along the LAC were agreed upon. Shortly before this dialogue, Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth visited the 3 Corps headquarters to assess combat preparedness and mountain warfare capabilities.

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