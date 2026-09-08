France Moves to Ban West Bank Settlement Products Amid Rising Tensions

France has announced plans to halt trade with Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, as violence by settlers escalates, jeopardizing peace prospects. This initiative aligns with efforts by 11 other countries to address the crisis.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated that growing unrest in the West Bank necessitates immediate action. The move reflects dissatisfaction among several European Union nations unable to reach a collective decision due to opposition from Germany.

This announcement stems from a collaborative effort by France and the UK, following discussions in London. The move is not an Israeli boycott but addresses the expansion issue that threatens regional stability. Tensions between France and Israel have worsened in recent months, notably after France's UN resolution for recognizing a Palestinian state.