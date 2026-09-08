Madhya Pradesh Eyes UAE Investments, Focuses on AI at GIS-2027

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav seeks to attract investment from UAE businesses, especially in AI, at the GIS-2027. During his visit to Dubai and Sharjah, Yadav engaged with companies and proposed stronger trade relations, inviting UAE businesses to explore opportunities in Madhya Pradesh's diverse sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 18:08 IST
Madhya Pradesh Eyes UAE Investments, Focuses on AI at GIS-2027
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday, made significant strides in drawing UAE investments to the state, with a focus on artificial intelligence and other lucrative sectors. Speaking in Dubai during his UAE visit, Yadav extended an invitation to businesses to join the Global Investors Summit (GIS)-2027.

Yadav, reflecting on his discussions with various business leaders, emphasized the state's aim to connect with major industry players to forge a prosperous future, noting the keen interest in AI. He visited BEEAH, a renowned environmental services company in Sharjah, to learn about sustainable solutions and potential collaborations.

Yadav's itinerary included strategic meetings at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where he discussed boosting trade ties with its Chairman Abdallah Sultan Al Owais. He encouraged Sharjah enterprises to invest in Madhya Pradesh's diverse sectors and suggested forming a business forum for ongoing dialogue.

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