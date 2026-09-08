NIA Charges 6 Ukrainians, 1 US National in National Security Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge sheet on Tuesday at Rouse Avenue court against six Ukrainians and one American in a case initially recorded in March 2026. Although the agency initially registered the case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the charge sheet does not invoke this section, suggesting the possibility of supplementary filings if warranted.

These charges come as investigations continue into allegations that the accused supported ethnic armed groups in Myanmar, potentially impacting India's national security. The NIA has currently invoked Sections 21 and 23 of the Foreigners Act. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Rahul Tyagi, accompanied by lawyers Jatin Khatri and Amit Rohila, represented the NIA during the charge sheet filing process.

The case has captured significant legal attention, with Advocate Nitin Saluja defending the Ukrainians alongside Garima Singh, while Advocates Rohit Dandriyal and Rohit Gour represented the American national Matthew Aaron Vandyke. The accused were allegedly involved in training and equipping insurgent groups in Myanmar, with implications for Indian security, as detailed by the NIA.