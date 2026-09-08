Technical Glitch Grounds Departing Flights Across Britain

Flights departing from several British airports encountered disruptions on Tuesday following technical troubles at NATS, the nation's air traffic control provider. While Heathrow Airport noted the issue, they confirmed that incoming flights were continuing as scheduled.

In response to the situation, Heathrow Airport is collaborating closely with NATS. The goal is to address and rectify the technical problem as swiftly as possible to minimize inconvenience to travelers.

Passengers are advised to stay updated with the latest developments and contact their airlines for specific guidance regarding their travel plans during this unexpected disruption.