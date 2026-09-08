FIFA's Infantino Under Scrutiny: 100,000 Sign Complaint Amid Trump Ties

More than 100,000 people have expressed concern over FIFA President Gianni Infantino's professional conduct, signing a formal complaint seeking his investigation for potential breaches of ethical guidelines. The focus is on Infantino's alleged connections with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

FairSquare, a human rights organization, filed the complaint as part of its "Reboot FIFA" campaign, claiming Infantino has violated several ethical standards, including neutrality and loyalty. This follows instances where Infantino reportedly tried to gain favor with Trump, along with controversial proposals related to FIFA's governance.

The complaint lists multiple instances, such as Infantino's endorsement of Trump's political slogans and unapproved initiatives. FairSquare aims to highlight the need for accountability within FIFA's leadership, particularly as Infantino seeks re-election amid these serious allegations.