India Prepares for Asian Games 2026 with High Hopes and Inspiration

The Indian Olympic Association organized a send-off event for the nation's athletes heading to the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. With motivational speeches from key figures, athletes are geared to transform pressure into performance, aiming to build on past successes and secure further national pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 19:39 IST
India Prepares for Asian Games 2026 with High Hopes and Inspiration
India’s Asian Games 2026 contingent. (Photo/IOA). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday held a special send-off event for India’s contingent heading to the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The ceremony united athletes, coaches, support staff, dignitaries, and partners as Team India prepares to make an impact on the continental stage.

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the abundance of talent in India, urging the athletes to transform pressure into performance. He expressed confidence in the contingent's ability to excel at the Games, enhancing national pride.

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha inspired athletes by encouraging them to embrace the moment and compete with confidence. A panel discussion featuring prominent athletes further motivated the contingent to aim high and secure exceptional results at the Asian Games.

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