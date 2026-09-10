Delhi Police Gears Up for BRICS Summit with Robust Security Measures

The Delhi Police, led by the Commissioner, is intensifying security preparedness for the BRICS Summit in the capital. Emphasis is on professionalism and accountability. A special CCTV system will monitor VVIP routes to ensure swift response to any threats. The theme focuses on resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 12:56 IST
Delhi Police Gears Up for BRICS Summit with Robust Security Measures
Delhi Police monitor CCTVs at control room in Tughlak Road Police Station (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the BRICS Summit approaches, a high-level briefing was conducted at the Delhi Police Headquarters to evaluate security plans and operational arrangements. The meeting, chaired by the Delhi Police Commissioner, included Special Commissioners of Police and venue-in-charge officers who outlined the key aspects of their security strategies.

During the briefing, the Commissioner highlighted the international importance of the summit and emphasized the need for professionalism, discipline, and courtesy among all officers. Every officer is expected to take responsibility and ensure flawless execution of duties, as the event holds national significance and reflects on the Delhi Police's reputation.

The leadership stressed that there should be no room for error, urging officers to continue their commendable work with dedication. A CCTV control room has been established at Tughlak Road Police Station to bolster security, with 500 cameras monitoring VVIP routes. The Summit is scheduled for September 12-13, 2026.

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