Nexus Select Trust Makes Strategic Entry into Northeast India with Landmark Guwahati Deal

Nexus Select Trust, India's pioneering listed retail Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading proprietor of Grade-A urban consumption facilities, is making a strategic foray into Northeast India. This significant development is facilitated through a landmark transaction for constructing a premium mall and hotel in Beharbari, Guwahati.

The enterprise is acquiring a 100% stake in the forthcoming Galaxy Complex at INR 1,600 crores. This complex consists of the Nexus Galaxy Mall spread across 0.5 million square feet and a 164-room Hyatt Regency Hotel. Nexus will assume control post-construction and regulatory clearances as per the mutually decided terms with the sellers.

This strategic move is part of Nexus' larger ambition to establish a robust presence in the high-growth consumption corridors of East and Northeast India, with notable hubs such as Kolkata and Guwahati. Highlighting Nexus' pivot towards de-risked development opportunities, this deal is expected to be accretive in terms of NAV and DPU, facilitating future expansions.