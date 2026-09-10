Nexus Select Trust Makes Strategic Entry into Northeast India with Landmark Guwahati Deal

Nexus Select Trust, India's largest owner of Grade-A urban consumption centres, is set to expand into Northeast India with a transaction valued at INR 1,600 crores for a mall and hotel in Guwahati, marking its strategic entry into high-potential consumption markets in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 13:19 IST
Nexus Select Trust Makes Strategic Entry into Northeast India with Landmark Guwahati Deal
Hotel construction in Beharbari, Guwahati (Photo/Nexus Select Trust). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nexus Select Trust, India's pioneering listed retail Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading proprietor of Grade-A urban consumption facilities, is making a strategic foray into Northeast India. This significant development is facilitated through a landmark transaction for constructing a premium mall and hotel in Beharbari, Guwahati.

The enterprise is acquiring a 100% stake in the forthcoming Galaxy Complex at INR 1,600 crores. This complex consists of the Nexus Galaxy Mall spread across 0.5 million square feet and a 164-room Hyatt Regency Hotel. Nexus will assume control post-construction and regulatory clearances as per the mutually decided terms with the sellers.

This strategic move is part of Nexus' larger ambition to establish a robust presence in the high-growth consumption corridors of East and Northeast India, with notable hubs such as Kolkata and Guwahati. Highlighting Nexus' pivot towards de-risked development opportunities, this deal is expected to be accretive in terms of NAV and DPU, facilitating future expansions.

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