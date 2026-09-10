Ladakh's Path to Empowerment: Legislative Aspirations and Constitutional Safeguards

During talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) subcommittee, Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa Jan confirmed the government's commitment to providing the region with a democratic framework, inclusive of legislative powers, financial autonomy, and constitutional safeguards under Article 371. The deliberations involved Ladakh's Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance.

According to Jan, consensus was achieved on Ladakh's governance structure despite limited financial resources, moving away from full statehood towards establishing a legislature with law-making capabilities. Jan stated the government was open to this model but emphasized Ladakh's need to generate its revenue for sustainability.

Furthermore, a clear roadmap was set during the recent subcommittee meeting, indicating the introduction of elected representatives, a delimitation process, and constitutional protections covering land, culture, language, and the environment. Former MP Thupstan Chhewang echoed positive sentiments, recognizing the constructive nature of discussions, including future youth employment prospects and regional autonomy aspirations.