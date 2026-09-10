Ladakh Set for New Union Territory-Level Legislative Body

The Indian government is progressing towards establishing a Union Territory-level legislative body in Ladakh, as stated by Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra. This body, directly elected and endowed with legislative and financial authority, aims to incorporate special constitutional safeguards for Ladakh under Article 371.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 16:07 IST
Ladakh Set for New Union Territory-Level Legislative Body
Chief Secretary of the Union Territory of Ladakh, Ashish Kundra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leh (Ladakh) [India], September 10 (ANI): The Indian government is advancing plans to create a Union Territory-level legislative body for Ladakh, according to Ladakh's Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra. This body will be elected directly through constituencies and equipped with both legislative and financial powers, intended to address the specific needs of Ladakh.

A recent meeting involving the Ladakh sub-committee and the Ministry of Home Affairs, with the presence of leaders from the Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance, focused on integrating constitutional safeguards under Article 371 to protect local interests.

Complementing these efforts, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has been liaising with national leaders, including a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to ensure expedited development in Ladakh. Past discussions with key stakeholders have highlighted projects like the Agham Hydroelectric Project, crucial for improving regional power infrastructure.

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