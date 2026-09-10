Himachal Schools Get a Green Makeover: New Dress Codes and More

In a bid to revamp educational standards, the Himachal Pradesh Education Department held a decisive meeting on Thursday led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Key changes were unveiled, introducing a distinctive green-based uniform for CBSE school students, while female teachers will don light lilac purple attire and males, light blue outfits. The school's infrastructure is set for a visual transformation with olive green and sand beige hues.

The meeting further laid out a formal, modest dress code for teachers emphasizing professionalism and requiring the wearing of identity cards during duty hours. In line with the state government's commitment, Chief Minister Sukhu affirmed an allocation of Rs. 80 crore aimed at enhancing school facilities, ensuring students receive quality education near their homes.

An additional Rs. 5 crore was pledged for further improvements. The meeting was attended by prominent figures, including MLAs Suresh Kumar, Chander Shekhar, Neeraj Nayyar, and esteemed educational officials. Separately, 44 exceptional BTech students from Himachal embarked on an international exposure tour to Japan, showcasing the state’s commitment to broadening educational horizons.