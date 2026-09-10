Himachal Schools Get a Green Makeover: New Dress Codes and More

The Himachal Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has introduced a new dress code for teachers and students and a fresh color scheme for CBSE school buildings. The initiative includes an Rs. 80 crore development fund and aims to enhance educational facilities and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 23:29 IST
Himachal Schools Get a Green Makeover: New Dress Codes and More
HP Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to revamp educational standards, the Himachal Pradesh Education Department held a decisive meeting on Thursday led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Key changes were unveiled, introducing a distinctive green-based uniform for CBSE school students, while female teachers will don light lilac purple attire and males, light blue outfits. The school's infrastructure is set for a visual transformation with olive green and sand beige hues.

The meeting further laid out a formal, modest dress code for teachers emphasizing professionalism and requiring the wearing of identity cards during duty hours. In line with the state government's commitment, Chief Minister Sukhu affirmed an allocation of Rs. 80 crore aimed at enhancing school facilities, ensuring students receive quality education near their homes.

An additional Rs. 5 crore was pledged for further improvements. The meeting was attended by prominent figures, including MLAs Suresh Kumar, Chander Shekhar, Neeraj Nayyar, and esteemed educational officials. Separately, 44 exceptional BTech students from Himachal embarked on an international exposure tour to Japan, showcasing the state’s commitment to broadening educational horizons.

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