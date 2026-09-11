Court Extends Custody for Satya Niketan Building Collapse Accused

The Patiala House Court has granted police custody for Sudhanshu and Shubham Tyagi, linked to the Satya Niketan building collapse that killed seven. Shubham Tyagi was arrested after surrendering, with police seeking mobile recovery. Mahesh Gupta, involved with the building's management, is also under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 17:20 IST
Court Extends Custody for Satya Niketan Building Collapse Accused
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Patiala House Court has extended the police custody of two individuals suspected of involvement in the tragic building collapse in Satya Niketan on September 6, which claimed the lives of seven people. The court has granted two days of police custody for Sudhanshu and Shubham Tyagi, both alleged to be PG Operators at the collapsed building.

Shubham Tyagi, who surrendered at the Patiala House Court, is a known advocate there and an alleged partner of Sudhanshu. His anticipatory bail was recently dismissed, leading to his arrest. The police have been granted additional time to interrogate Shubham and confront him with Sudhanshu, focusing on retrieving a crucial mobile phone linked to the case.

In addition to the Tyagis, other individuals related to the case include Mahesh Gupta and Sanoj. Both were placed in judicial custody following police interrogation. Mahesh Gupta, the son of the building's owner, was managing the property. His parents have also been arrested as part of the investigation. The search for other suspects continues as authorities seek to unravel the causes behind the collapse.

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