Chemical Companies Face $455 Million Settlement over 'Forever Chemicals'

Chemours, DuPont, and Corteva reached a $455 million settlement with North Carolina over claims related to PFAS contamination. The lawsuits accused these companies of polluting drinking water with PFAS, known as 'forever chemicals', prompting settlements worth billions. This follows previous settlements, including one in New Jersey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 18:27 IST
Chemical Companies Face $455 Million Settlement over 'Forever Chemicals'
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In a significant legal development, Chemours, DuPont, and Corteva have reached a $455 million settlement with North Carolina and 11 local entities. This settlement addresses allegations of PFAS contamination linked to Chemours' facility in Fayetteville and other historical discharges.

Lawsuits accused these major chemical companies of polluting U.S. drinking water with PFAS, a group of toxic pollutants often referred to as 'forever chemicals'. These legal battles have compelled settlements totaling billions of dollars, including a previous one in New Jersey last year.

This noteworthy resolution highlights the ongoing scrutiny and financial repercussions faced by companies implicated in environmental pollution and their impact on public health.

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