BRICS Leaders Call for Transition from Potential to Operational Cooperation Amid Global Economic Challenges

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urged BRICS to shift from potential cooperation to operational initiatives amid global economic disruptions. At the BRICS Business Forum, leaders discussed strengthening trade networks, enhancing supply chains, and empowering women in business. The meeting highlighted BRICS' growing economic influence against a backdrop of global uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 18:29 IST
BRICS Leaders Call for Transition from Potential to Operational Cooperation Amid Global Economic Challenges
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaking at BRICS Business Forum in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a call to action amid global economic complexities, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of transforming BRICS' potential into operational cooperation. Speaking at the BRICS Business Forum, he noted the challenges posed by geopolitical uncertainties and supply chain disruptions.

Pezeshkian advocated for a network of trade, investment, and financing, asserting that BRICS' true strength lies not just in its economic size but in its ability to foster collaborative action. The meeting preceded the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, highlighting the bloc's evolving role in the global economy.

With BRICS countries contributing 40% to global output, leaders expressed readiness to confront issues like economic coercion and protectionism. Union Minister Piyush Goyal underscored the importance of resilient supply chains and the empowerment of businesses and entrepreneurs, pointing to a remarkable increase in BRICS' trade performance.

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