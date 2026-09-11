BRICS Leaders Call for Transition from Potential to Operational Cooperation Amid Global Economic Challenges

In a call to action amid global economic complexities, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of transforming BRICS' potential into operational cooperation. Speaking at the BRICS Business Forum, he noted the challenges posed by geopolitical uncertainties and supply chain disruptions.

Pezeshkian advocated for a network of trade, investment, and financing, asserting that BRICS' true strength lies not just in its economic size but in its ability to foster collaborative action. The meeting preceded the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, highlighting the bloc's evolving role in the global economy.

With BRICS countries contributing 40% to global output, leaders expressed readiness to confront issues like economic coercion and protectionism. Union Minister Piyush Goyal underscored the importance of resilient supply chains and the empowerment of businesses and entrepreneurs, pointing to a remarkable increase in BRICS' trade performance.