US Domestic Policy Under Scrutiny: From Copper Tariffs to Child Safety on Social Media

The United States is witnessing heightened scrutiny of domestic policies. The White House's deliberation over copper tariffs raises affordability concerns ahead of midterms. Meanwhile, proposed changes affecting H-1B visas and social media laws for children by the Trump administration are garnering attention. Various sectors grapple with these developments amid political pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 18:29 IST
US Domestic Policy Under Scrutiny: From Copper Tariffs to Child Safety on Social Media
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The Biden administration's decision-making on imposing tariffs on refined copper is pending, with the focus on balancing manufacturing cost concerns with the benefits of promoting domestic mining. This move comes amidst political pressures tied to affordability concerns ahead of November's elections.

Amidst economic and political debates, the Trump administration's proposal to remove grace periods for H-1B visa holders and new social media restrictions for children indicate a shift towards stricter immigration and technology policies. These proposals highlight the administration's stance on tightening domestic policy regulations.

Domestic political currents continue to influence U.S. policy decisions, as seen with the White House's rebate initiative for Obamacare premiums, and legislative moves aimed at data center energy usage. The approaching midterm elections add a layer of urgency and scrutiny to these unfolding policies.

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