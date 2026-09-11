Satellite Expansion and Robotics: The Next Frontiers

The latest developments in science encompass Eutelsat's €1 billion satellite expansion deal with Airbus, Aerospacelab's €2.4 billion contract for the EU's IRIS², and innovations in robotics. Furthermore, IBM and NASA's new AI model aims to enhance lunar exploration, while Europe's satellite coordination efforts and Britain's investment in SpaceX raise strategic questions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 18:27 IST
Satellite Expansion and Robotics: The Next Frontiers
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In a groundbreaking move, Eutelsat has struck a €1 billion agreement with Airbus to expand its OneWeb satellite network through 2034. This significant investment is part of Eutelsat's vision to enhance connectivity globally, adding to a previous order of 440 satellites expected for delivery in late 2024 and 2025.

Meanwhile, Belgium's Aerospacelab has secured a monumental €2.4 billion contract to construct satellites for the European Union's IRIS² network. The deal, accounting for 76% of the network's planned satellites, highlights the company's leading role in advancing secure communications across Europe by 2030.

On the cutting edge of robotics, China's TianGong Ultra has set a new world record by surpassing Usain Bolt's speed. The achievement, part of the World Humanoid Robot Games, signifies a leap in robotics capabilities and potential real-world applications, as underlined by its creator Jack Guo's ambitious future goals.

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