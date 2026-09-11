Satellite Expansion and Robotics: The Next Frontiers
The latest developments in science encompass Eutelsat's €1 billion satellite expansion deal with Airbus, Aerospacelab's €2.4 billion contract for the EU's IRIS², and innovations in robotics. Furthermore, IBM and NASA's new AI model aims to enhance lunar exploration, while Europe's satellite coordination efforts and Britain's investment in SpaceX raise strategic questions.
In a groundbreaking move, Eutelsat has struck a €1 billion agreement with Airbus to expand its OneWeb satellite network through 2034. This significant investment is part of Eutelsat's vision to enhance connectivity globally, adding to a previous order of 440 satellites expected for delivery in late 2024 and 2025.
Meanwhile, Belgium's Aerospacelab has secured a monumental €2.4 billion contract to construct satellites for the European Union's IRIS² network. The deal, accounting for 76% of the network's planned satellites, highlights the company's leading role in advancing secure communications across Europe by 2030.
On the cutting edge of robotics, China's TianGong Ultra has set a new world record by surpassing Usain Bolt's speed. The achievement, part of the World Humanoid Robot Games, signifies a leap in robotics capabilities and potential real-world applications, as underlined by its creator Jack Guo's ambitious future goals.