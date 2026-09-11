Bridge to Kedarnath and Badrinath Nears Completion in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the near completion of a key bridge linking the paths to Shri Kedarnath Dham and Shri Badrinath Dham in Rudraprayag district. The bridge has passed load testing, though some final touches remain unfinished due to inclement weather, which they plan to address once conditions permit.

Dhami highlighted the ongoing improvements in road and bridge infrastructure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, emphasizing the positive impact on connectivity in Uttarakhand. These improvements have not only increased pilgrim and tourist footfall but also spurred local economic growth and job creation through enhanced transportation infrastructure.

On September 3, officials commenced the load testing of the Belni Bridge using six trucks, collectively weighing roughly 150 tonnes, as engineers measured vital statistics such as temperature and structural behavior. This bridge, strategically significant, links the Badrinath National Highway with the Kedarnath National Highway, and its completion is expected soon, potentially alleviating traffic during peak pilgrimage seasons.