House Prepares for Contentious Russia Sanctions Bill Vote

The U.S. House of Representatives is gearing up to deliberate on a substantial Russia sanctions bill next week. The initiative, strongly backed by the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, has already passed through the Senate but faces considerable opposition from House Democrats.

Senator Graham, a vocal supporter of Ukraine, crafted the bill to exert economic pressure on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine. The legislation proposes sanctions against Russian officials and significant tariffs on countries reliant on Russian energy.

Despite bipartisan support in the Senate, the bill's future in the House remains uncertain. Concerns arise around potential increases in costs for U.S. importers and the political ramifications leading up to the fall mid-term elections.