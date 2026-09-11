Eddie Dunbar's Stunning Vuelta Victory: A Comeback to Remember

Eddie Dunbar, an Irish cyclist, secured a thrilling victory in Stage 19 of the Vuelta a España. He outpaced leading climber Santiago Buitrago with 500 meters left to clinch the win. Spanish rider Enric Mas stayed consistent, defending his lead in the general classification on Friday.

Dunbar was among 16 riders in an early breakaway group that gained a 28-second lead at the first summit. The gap widened significantly during the race, and by Penas Blancas, it was 07:29. Buitrago began to pull ahead, but Dunbar tenaciously chased him down, eventually taking the lead.

Dunbar's win is particularly significant given his recent comeback from a serious injury. His teammate, Thomas Gloag, finished third, while primary challengers Richard Carapaz and Primoz Roglic tried unsuccessfully to overtake race leader Mas, keeping the overall standings unchanged headed into Stage 20.