BJP Leaders Pay Homage and Strategy Session in Devbhoomi

BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid respects to fallen soldiers at the Shaheed Smarak in Haldwani on Thursday. This visit is part of Nabin's two-day tour of Uttarakhand, aimed at motivating party workers before the forthcoming Assembly elections.

During the 'Ex-Servicemen Conference,' Nabin paid tribute to Major Somnath Sharma, a Param Vir Chakra awardee, highlighting the unmatched bravery of the 4th Kumaon Regiment. He emphasized the power of valor embodied in their motto, 'Parakramo Vijayate' (Valor Triumphs). CM Dhami paralleled the roles of a military leader and Nabin, commending the latter's ability to galvanize the party with strategic direction and enthusiasm.

Nabin further lauded ex-servicemen for their sacrifices, expressing a debt of gratitude that the nation will always uphold. Earlier that day, both leaders performed rituals at the Mahalaxmi Temple, with Nabin praying for India's cultural heritage and offering praise to Uttarakhand, the 'Land of Gods or Devbhoomi,' for its remarkable cultural significance. Meanwhile, party leaders discussed organizational strategies to fortify grassroots networks at the Extended State Working Committee meeting.