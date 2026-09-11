U.S. Stock Market Rebounds Amid Oil Price Pullback and Inflation Data

The U.S. stock market showed signs of recovery on Friday, driven by a retreat in oil prices that provided much-needed relief. Despite rising consumer price inflation, major indexes ended the week on a stronger note, with Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and HP seeing significant gains.

Andre Bakhos of Ingenium Analytics interpreted the move as a possible correction from a previously oversold condition. Yet, the persistent uncertainty around Treasury yields, the Middle East conflict, and changing rate expectations continued to weigh on investors' minds.

Consumer inflation rose 0.4% in August, prompting speculation of a potential Federal Reserve rate hike in the near future. This was seen as necessary to prevent inflation reminiscent of the 1970s, according to experts. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq marked gains, although the week's earlier declines tempered celebrations.