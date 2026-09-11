Dwarka Court Grants Bail to Alleged Gang Leader Rajeev Dagar

In a significant legal development, the Dwarka Court has granted bail to Rajeev Dagar, an alleged gang leader embroiled in 12 criminal cases, including murder, extortion, and intimidation. Dagar's bail, specifically relating to an Arms Act case, follows his August 2026 arrest and subsequent judicial custody, during which two illegal firearms were recovered by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

The bail was sanctioned by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Naina Gupta, who deemed further custodial detention unnecessary due to the completion of the recovery process. The court emphasized that the trial would be prolonged, and the prosecution had not demonstrated any likelihood of Dagar absconding or obstructing justice.

While the Delhi Police's opposition highlighted the serious nature of the allegations and potential for repeat offenses, the defense argued successful bail outcomes in previous cases, maintaining that the recovery was manufactured by police. Ultimately, the court's decision underscored the principle that 'bail is the rule, and jail is the exception'.