ED Uncovers Massive Irregularities in UKSSSC Exam Scandal

In a significant crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided multiple locations in Dehradun on Friday, unearthing widespread irregularities tied to the 2016 UKSSSC Gram Panchayat Vikas Adhikari exam.

The searches, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, led to dramatic discoveries at the residence of Chandan Singh Jeena, personal assistant to former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat, where officials recovered Rs 32 lakh in unaccounted cash, alongside luxury watches and gold.

Authorities have expanded the investigation, revealing OMR sheets were tampered with at a personal residence, indicating a broader conspiracy involving former UKSSSC officials. The case, connected to several FIRs, sees further scrutiny as Jeena's finances are examined for illicit sourcing, with the possibility of more assets being disclosed.