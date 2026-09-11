ED Uncovers Massive Irregularities in UKSSSC Exam Scandal
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids across Dehradun, uncovering substantial unaccounted assets linked to irregularities in the UKSSSC VPDO Examination, 2016. Notably, Chandan Singh Jeena, former aide to the ex-Chief Minister, harbored Rs 32 lakh, gold, and luxury items. The investigations are rooted in several FIRs and are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided multiple locations in Dehradun on Friday, unearthing widespread irregularities tied to the 2016 UKSSSC Gram Panchayat Vikas Adhikari exam.
The searches, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, led to dramatic discoveries at the residence of Chandan Singh Jeena, personal assistant to former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat, where officials recovered Rs 32 lakh in unaccounted cash, alongside luxury watches and gold.
Authorities have expanded the investigation, revealing OMR sheets were tampered with at a personal residence, indicating a broader conspiracy involving former UKSSSC officials. The case, connected to several FIRs, sees further scrutiny as Jeena's finances are examined for illicit sourcing, with the possibility of more assets being disclosed.