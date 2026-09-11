Tragic Incident: Mother Allegedly Kills Toddler in Thiruvananthapuram
A toddler was allegedly killed by her mother in Malayinkeezhu village. The chilling incident occurred between 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm. The child, Ivana, suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead at the SAT Hospital. Family issues might have led to the tragedy, police stated.
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A shocking incident unfolded in Malayinkeezhu, Thiruvananthapuram district, as a mother allegedly took the life of her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, slitting her throat, according to local police reports. The tragic victim, identified as Ivana, reportedly faced her untimely death within the confines of their home.
The grave incident is said to have taken place in a bedroom in the family house located in Vilavoorkkal village, between 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm on Thursday. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused, Christy, locked herself and Ivana in a room before launching the fatal attack using a knife.
Following the discovery by a concerned relative, who noticed their absence, emergency services were called. However, despite efforts, the child was declared dead by doctors at the SAT Hospital at around 5.52 pm. Police have filed a case against the mother under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and are probing the role of family issues in the distressing event.