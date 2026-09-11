Tragic Incident: Mother Allegedly Kills Toddler in Thiruvananthapuram

A shocking incident unfolded in Malayinkeezhu, Thiruvananthapuram district, as a mother allegedly took the life of her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, slitting her throat, according to local police reports. The tragic victim, identified as Ivana, reportedly faced her untimely death within the confines of their home.

The grave incident is said to have taken place in a bedroom in the family house located in Vilavoorkkal village, between 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm on Thursday. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused, Christy, locked herself and Ivana in a room before launching the fatal attack using a knife.

Following the discovery by a concerned relative, who noticed their absence, emergency services were called. However, despite efforts, the child was declared dead by doctors at the SAT Hospital at around 5.52 pm. Police have filed a case against the mother under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and are probing the role of family issues in the distressing event.