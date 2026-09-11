Silenced Voices: The Plight of Ahmed Soliman in Equatorial Guinea

Ahmed Soliman, an Egyptian national deported from the United States to Equatorial Guinea, has been detained by local police and is being held incommunicado. Soliman had previously spoken out against alleged harsh treatment by security forces in Equatorial Guinea, a move that many saw as courageous and risky.

The incident, first reported by Reuters, showed police drawing guns on Soliman and other migrants during a clash last Saturday. The situation worsened when security forces returned to Hotel Bamy, where the migrants were staying, and confiscated their phones citing the Reuters report as the reason. This has escalated fears about the safety of migrants sent to Equatorial Guinea.

Human rights lawyers and advocates are calling for the confirmation of Soliman's whereabouts and safety. The case has also drawn attention to the controversial U.S. third-country deportation deals with African nations, which have faced criticism for their lack of transparency and the potential risk they pose to the deportees.