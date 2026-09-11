Chris Rock's Daughter Zahra to Shine in 'Grown Ups 3'

Comedian Chris Rock has announced that his younger daughter, Zahra, will take part in the upcoming third installment of the 'Grown Ups' franchise. The 22-year-old actress, who grew up visiting the film sets with her sister Lola, will join the series produced by Adam Sandler.

Reflecting on his journey as a father, Rock admitted he wasn't a 'cool dad' but revealed that his daughters have significantly influenced his work, making him a better comedian and artist. Zahra, who recently graduated magna cum laude, has consistently demonstrated academic excellence, earning degrees from the prestigious University of Southern California.

The family's pride in Zahra's achievements extends beyond the world of academics, as her mother, Malaak Compton-Rock, celebrates her literary insight and compassionate nature. Zahra's role in 'Grown Ups 3' represents a full-circle moment for a family whose laughter-filled moments on set have now opened up new artistic opportunities.