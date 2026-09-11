Chris Rock's Daughter Zahra to Shine in 'Grown Ups 3'

Chris Rock's daughter, Zahra, 22, will star in 'Grown Ups 3', tying her childhood memories to the franchise. Zahra, a magna cum laude graduate from USC, is celebrated by her family for her academic brilliance. Her journey highlights the intersection of her family's legacy and her growing artistic career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 23:21 IST
Chris Rock's Daughter Zahra to Shine in 'Grown Ups 3'
Chris Rock (Photo/Instagram/ @chrisrock). Image Credit: ANI

Comedian Chris Rock has announced that his younger daughter, Zahra, will take part in the upcoming third installment of the 'Grown Ups' franchise. The 22-year-old actress, who grew up visiting the film sets with her sister Lola, will join the series produced by Adam Sandler.

Reflecting on his journey as a father, Rock admitted he wasn't a 'cool dad' but revealed that his daughters have significantly influenced his work, making him a better comedian and artist. Zahra, who recently graduated magna cum laude, has consistently demonstrated academic excellence, earning degrees from the prestigious University of Southern California.

The family's pride in Zahra's achievements extends beyond the world of academics, as her mother, Malaak Compton-Rock, celebrates her literary insight and compassionate nature. Zahra's role in 'Grown Ups 3' represents a full-circle moment for a family whose laughter-filled moments on set have now opened up new artistic opportunities.

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