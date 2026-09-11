Inflation Surge Triggers Fed Action Amid Rising Energy Costs

In August, U.S. inflation saw an upswing, with economists anticipating a potential interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next week, fueled by rising energy costs and continued geopolitical tensions.

The jump in consumer prices and firming labor market indicators are prompting expectations that the Fed will increase rates not only next Wednesday but possibly again in October or December, according to economists.

The ongoing energy crisis, exacerbated by the war in Iran and development of AI technologies, is placing additional pressure on the economy. As the cost of living grows, political approval ratings are dipping and expectations for higher inflation persist.