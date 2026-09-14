Tragedies and Triumphs: A Day in Delhi's Crime Chronicles

A grim sequence of events unfolded in South Delhi's Aya Nagar on Monday when a gym trainer fell victim to gun violence. According to police, two attackers unleashed a barrage of bullets, firing 10 to 12 rounds, ultimately killing the trainer. Authorities suggest a personal rivalry may have fueled the brutal murder.

In a different part of the city, police reported the discovery of an unidentified body bearing noticeable injuries in Swaroop Nagar. The body, estimated to be two to three days old, was located on Sunday. Investigations are underway, and a postmortem examination is expected to shed light on the cause and timing of the death.

Amidst these darker developments, the Delhi Police also demonstrated exemplary efficiency. The Barakhamba Road police team swiftly located a cab carrying around Rs 3 lakh in Indian and US currency, forgotten by a South African delegate. The recovered funds were returned just in time, averting a potential debacle for the delegate soon to depart.