AJP Honors Zubeen Garg's Legacy with 'Manobotar Din'

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) paid tribute to the humanitarian values of Zubeen Garg by initiating the second 'Zubeen Garg Memorial Week', dubbed 'Manobotar Din', across Assam on Monday. The event witnessed blood donation drives, facilitated by the AJP's district committees throughout the state.

In Guwahati, the central program was convened at Narengi field, where AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi and other leaders donated blood, emphasizing the event's mission to promote social responsibility. Gogoi stated that preserving Garg's ideals goes beyond remembering him, advocating for their reflection in societal actions.

AJP General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan emphasized the importance of embodying Zubeen Garg’s values in daily life as a living tribute. Following this, the AJP is set to observe 'Book Day' statewide. Garg passed away in a scuba diving accident in Singapore on September 19, 2025, prompting legal actions against Shyamkanu Mahanta, the Northeast Festival organizer.