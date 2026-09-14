Glittering Tribute: 24-Carat Gold Lord Ganesha Idol Unveiled with 3,83,800 Diamonds in Hyderabad

A stunning 24-carat gold-plated Lord Ganesha idol, encrusted with 3,83,800 American diamonds, has been unveiled at Lichi Pearl Set Jewels in Hyderabad’s Begum Bazar as a tribute to Ganesh Chaturthi. The breathtaking artifact marks the establishment's third year of Ganesh celebrations.

Organiser Adhar Agarwal detailed the meticulous crafting process, highlighting the idol's brass core and incorporation of five different metals. With grace and reverence, the idol’s backside features Dasavataram, and Balaji, Saraswati, and Lakshmi adorn its sides.

Agarwal emphasized the painstaking effort involved, with eight artisans dedicating eight months to hand-fit each diamond onto the idol. The design, inspired by Hyderabad’s iconic Lalbagh ka Raja, underscores a deep-rooted connection to the city's festival traditions.