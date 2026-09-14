Rajasthan BJP Applauds Local Election Success Amidst Controversy
Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore celebrates the party's local election triumph, vowing to address internal dissent. Despite accusations from Congress of party misconduct, BJP accuses Congress of bias. BJP's reliance on organization rather than government machinery highlighted amidst achievements despite opposition's claims.
- Country:
- India
The BJP in Rajasthan is celebrating an impressive performance in the recent local body elections, with state party president Madan Rathore expressing gratitude to voters. Rathore assured supporters that internal issues in areas with weaker results would be addressed through strategic reviews and disciplined efforts.
Rathore lauded the electorate for a peaceful voting process and highlighted the BJP's substantial seat count compared to opposition parties, dismissing allegations from Congress of leveraging state resources unfairly. He reiterated the party's commitment to organization over governmental influence, despite facing challenges from dissent within the ranks.
Meanwhile, Congress has sharply criticized the BJP for purportedly manipulating state machinery to secure mayoral positions. Congress leader Ashok Gehlot accused the ruling party of exploiting police powers to sway independents and Congress councilors, raising concerns over selection transparency in Jodhpur and Alwar. The BJP secured majorities across several municipal corporations, countering opposition narratives of electoral misconduct.
ALSO READ
-
BJP's Victory in Rajasthan: A Testament to Modi's Leadership
-
Harish Rawat Criticizes BJP's UCC Push: A Move of Electoral Insecurity?
-
Culinary Clash at BRICS: The Vegetarian Debate
-
Major Bhupinder Singh Dhillon Joins BJP: Strengthening Ties in Punjab
-
Delhi Kicks Off 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to Celebrate PM Modi's Birthday with Public Service Drive