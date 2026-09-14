Pune's Iconic Ganeshotsav Welcomes India's First Public Ganpati with Reverence

Pune City was abuzz with excitement on Monday as it welcomed Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati, celebrated as India's first public Ganpati, amid vibrant traditional festivities. Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, a spiritual leader and treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, lent his support to the DJ-free Ganeshotsav campaign, emphasizing the importance of embracing Indian musical traditions.

Speaking at the event, Govind Dev Giri Maharaj stressed the need to avoid foreign influences, advocating for the use of Indian musical instruments known for their auspicious nature. He praised Pune's powerful and inspiring leadership, recalling its rich history of valor and enterprise as a source of national inspiration.

The arrival of the Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati idol was marked by an elaborate procession to the Shri Ganesh Suvarnadham Temple, attracting thousands of devotees. Alongside traditional pujas and performances, prominent figures, including flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, participated in sacred rituals, praying for peace and prosperity.