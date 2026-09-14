Pune's Iconic Ganeshotsav Welcomes India's First Public Ganpati with Reverence

Pune City embraced the arrival of Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati amid traditional festivities, with spiritual leader Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj advocating for Indian musical traditions over DJ music. Thousands attended the grand procession and ceremonies, highlighting Pune's cultural significance and historical inspiration for the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 22:59 IST
Pune's Iconic Ganeshotsav Welcomes India's First Public Ganpati with Reverence
Spiritual leader Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj offers prayers at Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal during Ganeshotsav celebrations in Pune, Maharashtra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Pune City was abuzz with excitement on Monday as it welcomed Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati, celebrated as India's first public Ganpati, amid vibrant traditional festivities. Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, a spiritual leader and treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, lent his support to the DJ-free Ganeshotsav campaign, emphasizing the importance of embracing Indian musical traditions.

Speaking at the event, Govind Dev Giri Maharaj stressed the need to avoid foreign influences, advocating for the use of Indian musical instruments known for their auspicious nature. He praised Pune's powerful and inspiring leadership, recalling its rich history of valor and enterprise as a source of national inspiration.

The arrival of the Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati idol was marked by an elaborate procession to the Shri Ganesh Suvarnadham Temple, attracting thousands of devotees. Alongside traditional pujas and performances, prominent figures, including flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, participated in sacred rituals, praying for peace and prosperity.

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