Haryana Unlocks Global Trade Opportunities with India-UK CETA

In a strategic move to broaden Haryana's horizons on the global trade front, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini underscored the significance of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) during a recent event in Gurugram. The agreement is poised to significantly benefit the state's key industries, granting them better access to the UK market.

Addressing the 'Haryana-UK CETA Trade Bridge: Unlocking Global Opportunities for Haryana' programme, organized with the UK High Commission, Saini detailed how textiles, footwear, gems, jewellery, and engineering sectors stand to gain from this landmark trade deal. The Chief Minister also emphasized the agreement's role in integrating local enterprises, from MSMEs to startups, with international investors and technological advancements.

Reaffirming the robust ties between India and the UK, Saini reflected on the historical contributions of both nations in each other's growth stories. As Haryana looks towards contributing significantly to India's economic objectives by 2047, the state government has laid down ambitious plans, including a series of international outreach campaigns and investor summits such as the 'Happening Haryana Global Investors Summit-2027', aimed at attracting substantial investments and fostering job creation.