Haryana Unlocks Global Trade Opportunities with India-UK CETA

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlights the India-UK CETA's potential in bolstering global trade opportunities for Haryana. Addressing a 'Haryana-UK CETA Trade Bridge' event, he emphasized enhanced UK market access for key sectors and announced ambitious investment plans to drive economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 23:41 IST
Haryana Unlocks Global Trade Opportunities with India-UK CETA
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to broaden Haryana's horizons on the global trade front, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini underscored the significance of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) during a recent event in Gurugram. The agreement is poised to significantly benefit the state's key industries, granting them better access to the UK market.

Addressing the 'Haryana-UK CETA Trade Bridge: Unlocking Global Opportunities for Haryana' programme, organized with the UK High Commission, Saini detailed how textiles, footwear, gems, jewellery, and engineering sectors stand to gain from this landmark trade deal. The Chief Minister also emphasized the agreement's role in integrating local enterprises, from MSMEs to startups, with international investors and technological advancements.

Reaffirming the robust ties between India and the UK, Saini reflected on the historical contributions of both nations in each other's growth stories. As Haryana looks towards contributing significantly to India's economic objectives by 2047, the state government has laid down ambitious plans, including a series of international outreach campaigns and investor summits such as the 'Happening Haryana Global Investors Summit-2027', aimed at attracting substantial investments and fostering job creation.

TRENDING

1
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
2
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global
3
Historic Spotlight: Ben Shelton Breaks Barriers at U.S. Open

Historic Spotlight: Ben Shelton Breaks Barriers at U.S. Open

Global
4
EPA Moves to Repeal Carbon Pollution Standards Amid G20 Meeting

EPA Moves to Repeal Carbon Pollution Standards Amid G20 Meeting

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

Ghana’s Growth Engine Is Running on More Inputs, Not Greater Efficiency

Who Controls AI’s Conscience? The Power Behind Claude’s Moral Code

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026