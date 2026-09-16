Dollar Strengthens Amid Surging Oil Prices and Looming Fed Rate Hikes

The dollar gained strength against most major currencies on Tuesday, bolstered by escalating oil prices and rising Treasury yields. The financial market braces for an anticipated interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, as U.S. 10-year Treasury yields reached peaks not seen since 2007.

Oil prices climbed above $105 a barrel following regional tensions, contributing to inflationary pressures that many believe will prompt the Fed's rate increase. Market participants, largely convinced of the hike, are focused on potential surprises from the Fed's ensuing commentary.

Meanwhile, other currencies such as the euro and sterling have weakened slightly amidst geopolitical tensions, with Britain’s weak job market adding to uncertainties. Investors are also eyeing future rate decisions from global financial institutions, including the Bank of Japan.