Dollar Strengthens Amid Surging Oil Prices and Looming Fed Rate Hikes

The dollar rose against major currencies as oil prices surged and Treasury yields hit new highs, spurring expectations of a Fed interest rate hike. Investors anticipate a Fed decision on Wednesday amidst market volatility. Future interest rate decisions and their implications remain a key focal point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 00:52 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 00:52 IST
Dollar Strengthens Amid Surging Oil Prices and Looming Fed Rate Hikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar gained strength against most major currencies on Tuesday, bolstered by escalating oil prices and rising Treasury yields. The financial market braces for an anticipated interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, as U.S. 10-year Treasury yields reached peaks not seen since 2007.

Oil prices climbed above $105 a barrel following regional tensions, contributing to inflationary pressures that many believe will prompt the Fed's rate increase. Market participants, largely convinced of the hike, are focused on potential surprises from the Fed's ensuing commentary.

Meanwhile, other currencies such as the euro and sterling have weakened slightly amidst geopolitical tensions, with Britain’s weak job market adding to uncertainties. Investors are also eyeing future rate decisions from global financial institutions, including the Bank of Japan.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Global
4
Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Hunger, Illness and the Limits of Cash: Lessons From South Africa

Can Digital Spillovers Help Industrial Latecomers Become Innovators?

Can Going Digital Ease China’s Pollution and Carbon Burden?

From Classroom Grades to Construction Safety: Who Checks AI Errors?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026