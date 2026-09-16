Oligarch's Gift Sparks Political Uproar

This week, Democrats in the U.S. Congress began investigating claims that a Russian oligarch financially supported wedding celebrations for Donald Trump Jr.

Reports by ProPublica suggest that Umar Kremlev, an affluent Russian with ties to the Kremlin, paid for the festivities, raising ethical alarms.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer condemned the arrangement, labeling it as a national security risk, while the Trumps and Kremlev have remained largely silent on the accusations.