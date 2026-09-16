Setback for Crypto: U.S. Senate Stalls Clarity Act

In a significant development for the cryptocurrency industry, the U.S. Senate failed to progress comprehensive legislation known as the Clarity Act on Tuesday. This event marks a setback for digital asset companies and Republicans who had fervently supported the bill.

The vote effectively halts the Clarity Act, designed to establish a regulatory framework for digital assets, providing the industry with clearer legal grounding. The stalled progress comes as Congress prepares to recess during the run-up to the November midterm elections.

The crypto industry, having invested substantial funds in lobbying, finds itself at an impasse with this legislative freeze, as political attention shifts to the impending control battle for the House of Representatives and Senate.