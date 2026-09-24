Akhilesh Yadav kicks off SP's 2027 UP poll campaign with 'PDA Rath yatra’ from Raebareli, says “bulldozer of votes” will defeat BJP

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday began his campaign for the 2027 state elections with the launch of the 'PDA Rath' from Lucknow to Raebareli. The red buses left the state capital with party cadres in tow.

The high-profile tour aboard the 'PDA Rath' is seen as part of the Samajwadi Party's broader mobilisation drive across central Uttar Pradesh, focusing on its backward, Dalit, and minority (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) coalition ahead of the 2027 state assembly elections. Posters featuring Yadav were already put up across Raebareli awaiting his visit.

The convoy was brought to a temporary standstill after being swarmed by a massive crowd of party workers and supporters as Yadav arrived in Raebareli. Enthusiastic supporters wearing signature red Samajwadi caps waved party flags and raised slogans in support of the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. Standing atop the open section of the campaign bus, Yadav greeted the crowd, waving to the cheering cadres who had lined the road for several hundred metres. At the Yatra, Yadav targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the "bulldozer of votes" would defeat the party and it would be "completely wiped out" from Uttar Pradesh in the forthcoming 2027 Assembly elections.

Addressing reporters during the yatra, Yadav said, "We will not only defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party, but they will also be completely wiped out from Uttar Pradesh. The visible public support – the people themselves will work to erase the Bharatiya Janata Party from Uttar Pradesh. Those who, out of fear of the bulldozer, driven by discrimination, are carrying out demolitions, religious and political, using bulldozers illegally against their opponents." "This time, the 'bulldozer of votes' will defeat them; they are set to be wiped out," Yadav claimed.

The SP chief Yadav said the PDA includes backward classes, Dalits, Adivasis, minorities and women, and alleged that these sections were not acceptable to the BJP. "PDA -- where the backward classes, Dalits, Adivasis. They don't even call Adivasis 'Adivasis'; they call them 'Vanvasis'. They have no love for Adivasis. And then there are our minority Muslim brothers. Under 'A' for 'Minority', we have our Sikh brethren. These minorities include Sikh brothers, Parsis, and Buddhists," he said.

"And when you include all minority groups -- along with women, who constitute half the population -- these are the people who find it unpalatable," he added. The SP chief further attacked the ruling BJP over issues of inflation, unemployment, investment and farmers' income.

"Faced with issues like inflation, unemployment, a lack of investment, and the failure to double farmers' income, they are now harking back to the pre-2017 era—looking at 2022 and 2027. They have to give an account of their ten years in power. They are rattled," Yadav said. He alleged that the ruling party uses the administration when it has no answers. "When the BJP has no answers, they push the administration to the forefront to carry out their negative politics. They use the administration to perpetrate injustice. But their brand of 'justice' cannot stand up to the scrutiny of the people," he said. "The administration that used to boast so loudly, you saw it today. The administration of Raebareli has effectively shifted to Bareilly," Yadav added.

Reacting to a report by the Indian Express claiming objections raised by two Election Commissioners over discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, Yadav demanded the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, and alleged irregularities in the electoral process. "The Election Commissioner and those within the Election Commission who have engaged in discrimination should resign on their own accord. All opposition members, those who wish to strengthen and save democracy, and those who uphold the Constitution are demanding this," he said.

"Given such a serious allegation, the Chief Election Commissioner should voluntarily resign and step down," Yadav added. He further alleged, "At times, they were getting fake signatures made; at other times, they were wrongly deleting names or adding new ones. They were acting as puppets of the Bharatiya Janata Party." "We had heard about 'Chunav Nochwa' (election-snatcher) in UP, and now we have witnessed this 'Chunav Nochwa' phenomenon ourselves. These 'election-snatchers' should resign and leave immediately," he said.

Yadav also alleged discrimination in the use of bulldozers, saying, "This isn't the STF. It is a 'Swajati Task Force' (Caste-based Task Force)." "Their bulldozer operates with discrimination too," he said, adding that the public would vote the BJP out of power. "Their cup of sin is full. The public will not only vote them out but also completely wipe out the Bharatiya Janata Party," Yadav added.

Meanwhile, SP leader Ashutosh Verma dismissed speculation over the colour of the newly unveiled 'PDA Rath', citing "basic physics" and camera optics to explain why the vehicle appeared orange rather than the party's signature red, accusing the BJP of manufacturing frivolous debates to divert attention from real public issues. Speaking to ANI, Verma said, "To the jaundiced eye, everything looks green. If anyone understands even basic physics—and the media works with cameras all day—they know that when red is shot under bright sunlight through a camera lens, it creates a warm colour cast and can appear orange," Verma explained.

Accusing the ruling party of trivialising public discourse, the SP leader claimed the row was an attempt to avoid discussions on substantive governance issues. "People simply want to debate nonsensical topics. When there is an unwillingness to discuss real issues—unemployment, our youth, paper leaks, recruitment scams, bureaucratic corruption, inflation, and soaring fuel prices—they distract the public by arguing over colours. This is the BJP's deliberate narrative, and certain national channels continue to amplify it," Verma alleged.

A poster featuring Yadav as 'Lord Krishna' was put up in Raebareli ahead of his visit. The large banner, put up along a main thoroughfare by SP Yuvjan Sabha state secretary Advocate Vishwas Dubey, featured the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in the likeness of Lord Krishna adorned in a peacock-feather crown, traditional yellow garments, and playing a flute, while depicting the local party worker alongside as Sudama. The banner prominently hailed Yadav as the "PDA Mahanayak" and read in Hindi, "Mere Madhav, aapka Sudama ki dharti Raebareli mein swagat hai!" (My Madhav, welcome to Sudama’s land, Raebareli!)

Reacting to the poster ahead of the SP chief's arrival, Harchandpur SP MLA Rahul Lodhi defended the mythological depiction and launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing the ruling party of attempting to divide society. "The Bharatiya Janata Party's mindset is certainly depraved; I know this, and I understand it well. I also realise that no matter how hard they try to implement their policies in society, they will never succeed. Their leaders specialise in inciting people and dividing them along caste lines; they will keep people fighting amongst themselves forever just to serve their own selfish interests. As for the hoardings, well, in the Dvapara Yuga, Sudama was a companion of Lord Krishna and stayed by his side; this tradition dates back to that era, so we are not bothered by it," Lodhi said.

Ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Yadav has set an ambitious target of increasing the party's tally by 27,000 votes in every assembly constituency. At the SP's state executive meeting last week, Yadav outlined his party's strategy, criticised the state's handling of law and order, and expressed gratitude to the Muslim community while taking political swipes at senior BJP and alliance leaders. "We have decided that in the 2027 assembly elections, we will work to increase 27,000 votes in every assembly seat. That means we will reduce 27,000 votes of the BJP," Yadav declared, setting the electoral tone for his party's cadre.

The visit comes in the backdrop of a violent clash between members of the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Raebareli. MLA Rahul Lodhi had accused the district police of physically assaulting him during the subsequent crackdown—an allegation denied by local police authorities. Following the incident, Yadav had publicly announced that he would visit Raebareli and call upon Lodhi at his residence to extend his support. Politically, commencing the 'PDA Rath' yatra from Raebareli—the parliamentary constituency represented by Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi—is seen as an early step by the Samajwadi Party to mobilise its Pichhda (backwards), Dalit, and Alpsankhyak (minority) coalition ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. (ANI)