AJUP chief Humayun Kabir detained by police as voting continues in Rejinagar bypoll

Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief and MLA Humayun Kabir was detained by Rejinagar Police from his party office in Murshidabad on Tuesday even as polling continued for the Assembly bypolls. Earlier, Kabir cast his vote in the Rejinagar Assembly bypoll and alleged that police were interfering with the voting process at several booths. He also claimed that 64 people had been detained over the past two months.

Speaking to ANI, Kabir said, "The accusations have just begun... The police themselves are hijacking the voting process at many booths. In India's republic and under the Constitution, the police are meant to ensure the safety and security of the people; that is their duty. Yet, they are the ones hijacking the vote. Why is there a need to hijack votes? The govt is already established.” “The election held on April 23rd was peaceful; there were no allegations of wrongdoing... But for the past 2 months, the police have been committing atrocities and launching attacks. They have detained 64 people, yet they are not satisfied. They must step back,” he further said.

Voting began early this day for by-elections to five Assembly seats across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, along with a Lok Sabha seat in Assam. In West Bengal, bypolls are being held in the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies. The Nandigram seat fell vacant after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari won from two constituencies in the State Assembly elections earlier this year and chose to retain the other seat.

The Rejinagar seat fell vacant following the resignation of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir, who had also secured victory from Nowda. The counting of votes will take place on October 9. The Election Commission stated that the entire election process is scheduled to be completed before October 11. (ANI)