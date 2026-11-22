Timon Haugan held off compatriot ​Eirik Hystad Solberg to win ​the men's World Cup slalom ‌in Gurgl ​as Norway claimed the top two places on Sunday. Haugan clocked a combined time of one minute 42.55 seconds ‌to finish 0.60 seconds ahead of Solberg, with Switzerland's Tanguy Nef completing the podium, 0.88 behind.

"It's a huge relief," Haugan told Viaplay after claiming his seventh World Cup ‌victory and becoming the first Norwegian to win a World Cup race ‌at the Austrian venue. Gurgl joined the World Cup calendar in 2023. Haugan had endured a difficult build-up to the season after discovering he had used the wrong binding setup for much of ⁠his preparation.

"It's ​been one of ⁠the toughest pre-seasons I've had, with a lot of doubt and uncertainty. I thought I just ⁠had to go for it today. Better to do it now than later," he added. Solberg ​delivered a strong second run to secure the first World Cup podium of ⁠his career.

"It doesn't get any more fun than that," Solberg said. Atle Lie McGrath, who trailed Haugan ⁠by ​just one hundredth of a second after the opening run, failed to finish his second descent. Fellow Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen also went out in the ⁠deciding run.

Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen saw his bid to win the opening three races ⁠of the season ⁠end when he straddled a gate early in the first run. He had won the giant slalom in Soelden and ‌the slalom in ‌Levi.